sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,11 Euro		-0,016
-1,42 %
WKN: A0J3QR ISIN: GB00B17MMZ46 Ticker-Symbol: LO6A 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LOOKERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LOOKERS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,237
1,321
18:42
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LOOKERS PLC
LOOKERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LOOKERS PLC1,11-1,42 %