Regulatory News:

The Executive Committee is evolving to further deploy the Push to Pass Strategic Plan, Opel Vauxhall's PACE! plan, and accelerate the development of the Group (Paris:UG).

Yannick Bézard is appointed Executive Vice President of the Eurasia Region.

Yannick Bézard joined Groupe PSA in 1985. After holding various positions in Purchasing, Manufacturing Quality and Engineering Departments, he took over the Global Purchasing and Supplier Quality Department in 2010.

This new assignment, based in Moscow, aims at continuing the roll out of the Push to Pass plan and accelerating the development of the region. Groupe PSA returned to profitability in Eurasia in 2017, launched a major new product offensive since the beginning of the year and started production of light commercial vehicles in Kaluga in the first quarter.

He will replace Christophe Bergerand as of July 1st, 2018 and report to Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Management Board.

Michelle Wen is appointed Executive Vice President Global Purchasing and Supplier Quality for Groupe PSA and becomes a member of the Groupe PSA Executive Committee.

Michelle Wen joined Opel in September 2017 as SVP Purchasing Opel/ Vauxhall and Deputy SVP of the Global Purchasing and Supplier Quality department.

In her new mission, based in Rueil-Malmaison and starting on June 1st,2018, she will cover the perimeter of the whole Groupe PSA, and in particular will be responsible for increasing the Group's efficiency and purchasing power. Ultimately, 30% of the expected synergies from the integration of Opel Vauxhall by the Groupe PSA will come from purchasing.

She will replace Yannick Bézard and report to Carlos Tavares.

Christophe Bergerand joins Opel for a strategic mission in support of the commercial development of the Opel and Vauxhall brands.

Following the turnaround of the Groupe PSA's operations in Eurasia, and with his experience in managing countries and retail activities, Christophe Bergerand will bring his expertise to support the commercial ambitions of Opel and Vauxhall, as of July 1st

He will report to Peter Küspert, Managing Director Sales and Marketing Opel.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot,Citroën,DS,Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia. Find out more at groupe-psa.com/en.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com / @GroupePSA @GroupePSA_EN

Communications Division www.groupe-psa.com/en - +33 6 61 93 29 36- @GroupePSA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515006237/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Groupe PSA

Karine Douet, +33 6 61 64 03 83

karine.douet@mpsa.com