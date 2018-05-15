NNIT A/S: 07/2018 Financial report for Q1 2018

Financial report for Q1 2018

NNIT delivers an operating profit margin of 8.7% while revenue declines by 2.3% despite a revenue increase of 12% from non-Novo Nordisk customers

Performance highlights for Q1 2018

Revenue from non-Novo Nordisk customers increased by 12% supported by strong growth from both enterprise and international life sciences customers of more than 20%. However, due to decline in revenue from the Novo Nordisk Group of 20% and the timing of Easter total revenue declined by 2.3% in reported currencies

Adjusted for the timing of Easter revenue development was almost flat

The share of revenue from non-Novo Nordisk customers increased from 55 % in Q1 2017 to 63% in Q1 2018

Operating profit margin was 8.7% in reported currencies compared to 10.5% in 2017

Adjusting for the timing of Easter the operating profit margin was 10.5%

Net profit of DKK 46m in Q1 2018 was a decrease of 18% compared to Q1 2017. Adjusted for the timing of Easter net profit increased by 1.4% compared to last year

Free cash flow for Q1 2018 was DKK 143m compared to DKK 163m in Q1 2017

Order backlog for 2018 at the beginning of Q2 2018 was DKK 2,487m, an increase of 2.8% compared to the same time last year. The backlog for the following two years increased by 20%

Outlook for 2018 is: Revenue growth of 3-6% in constant currencies (previously 4-7%) Expected operating profit margin of 10-10.5% in constant currencies The expected level of investments in 2018 is 6-8% of total revenue



Based on the strong cash flow NNIT will pay out an interim dividend in August 2018 of DKK 49.1m in cash equal to DKK 2 per share of a nominal value of DKK 10

Per Kogut, CEO at NNIT says about the results for the first three months of 2018: "I am encouraged by the continued strong growth in particular the enterprise and international life sciences customer groups. The decline in revenue from the Novo Nordisk Group was larger than expected and we have therefore adjusted our revenue growth guidance for 2018 to 3-6%. Under these circumstances, I am pleased that we have maintained our operating profit margin guidance of 10-10.5%."

Financial Calendar 2018

August 17, 2018 Interim report for the first six months of 2018August 22, 2018 Interim dividend ex dividend dateAugust 23, 2018 Interim dividend record dateAugust 24, 2018 Interim dividend payment dateOctober 25, 2018 Interim report for the first nine months of 2018

