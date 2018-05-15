Kaskela Law LLC: DEADLINE NOTICE: Important Shareholder Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Gridsum Holding Inc. - GSUM

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2018 / Kaskela Law LLC reminds Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) ("Gridsum" or the "Company") shareholders that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of purchasers of the Company's securities between April 27, 2017 and April 20, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

DEADLINE NOTICE: Investors who purchased Gridsum securities during the Class Period may, no later than June 25, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the investor class. Gridsum investors are encouraged to visit www.kaskelalaw.com/case/gridsum to receive additional information about this action prior to the deadline.

On April 23, 2018, the Company issued a press release entitled "Gridsum Reports Suspension of Audit Report on Financial Statements" and disclosed that the "audit report for the Company's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2016 should no longer be relied upon." The press release further disclosed that Gridsum's auditor had identified certain "issues" while conducting its audit of the Company's financial results for the year ended December 31, 2017, including issues relating to "certain revenue recognition, cash flow, cost, expense items, and their underlying documentation which [the auditor] had previously raised" with the Company.

Following this news, Gridsum's shares declined $1.17, or over 16%, to close on April 23, 2018 at $6.12 per share.

The shareholder class action complaint alleges that Gridsum and certain of its senior executive officers made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Gridsum lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; and (ii) Gridsum's financial statements were inaccurate and misleading, and did not fairly present, in all material respects, the financial condition and results of operations of the Company. The complaint further alleges that, as a result of the foregoing, Gridsum investors purchased their securities at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period and sustained significant investment losses when the truth was revealed.

Gridsum investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 - 1585 or (888) 715 - 1740, or via www.kaskelalaw.com/case/gridsum, to discuss their legal rights and options with respect to this action prior to June 25, 2018.

