IDenta Corp.: IDenta Corp Receives $175,000 Order from French Government Authorities

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2018 / IDenta Corp (OTC PINK: IDTA), a worldwide leader in the development of Drug, Drug Precursor and Explosive Detection Field Kits, has received an initial order from the French Ministry of the Interior. This order of $175,000 is the first of a multi-million dollar contract with IDenta for use in the ongoing war against drugs.

Amichai Glattstein, CEO of IDenta Corp said, "We have received the first of multiple orders from French Authorities. We expect to receive more orders in the near future. IDenta is very pleased to have passed all laboratories tests, and to have been approved as an official supplier for French Government."

About IDenta Corp.

Since 2002, IDenta Corporation and its subsidiary IDenta Ltd has been recognized as a worldwide leader in the development of proprietary on-site Drug, Drug Precursor and Explosive Detection kits. IDenta Corp. develops, manufactures and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional and civil markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

