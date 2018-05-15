Increase in recurring sales (SaaS): up 37.2%

Strong international activity

Prodware (Paris:ALPRO):

Turnover

(not audited)

under IFRS

(in €M) 2018 2017 Change Change on a

comparable basis 1st quarter 45.1 43.3 up 4.1% up 4.9%

New international success

Prodware's turnover for the first quarter of 2018 was €45.1 million, compared with €43.3 million for the same period in 2017, an increase of 4.1%. On a comparable basis, this is a rise of 4.9%.

This performance was due in particular to SaaS, recurring sales of which grew by 37.2% to reach €5.7 million. SaaS sales now represent 13.0% of overall turnover, compared with 10.0% for the first quarter of 2017.

Although some resources are becoming scarcer, the Business Consulting activity is continuing to expand, with a quarterly turnover of €2.8 million, a rise of 12.2%.

Internationally, Prodware is experiencing a wave of new commercial success, due in no small part to its consulting services for digital transformation and its excellent command of the new Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform. Its international turnover increased by 22.3% up to €24.9 million, compared to €20.4 million in the 1st quarter of 2017.

Future prospects: the priority is growth in profitability

With regard to the transition of sales to SaaS mode, which has an automatic impact on the volume of activity but does ensure recurring revenue, Prodware intends to continue developing its profitability throughout the 2018 financial year. In order to do so, the Group is also focusing its efforts on developing activities with high added value (e.g. Consulting, Publishing, Managed Services) and its expertise in deploying Microsoft Dynamics 365 products and services.

Next publication:

Revenues for 2nd quarter 2018: Tuesday 17 July 2018, after close of trading

About Prodware

Prodware (www.prodware.fr) is an international group specializing in the Integration, Publishing and Hosting of industry and role-tailored IT solutions.

The Group provides its customers with its technological know-how and expertise in new practices and professions, accompanying them in their digital transformation process.

Key partnerships with Microsoft and Sage in particular mean that Prodware is one of a small number of players able to accompany businesses with all their Information Systems, both in France and internationally.

The Prodware Group has more than 1,260 employees in 15 countries and 4 continents. Revenues of 167.7 million were generated in 2017.

Listed on Euronext Growth, Prodware SA is a recognized innovator and eligible for SME funding schemes.

EURONEXT GROWTH (formerly ALTERNEXT)

ISIN FR0010313486 ALPRO FTSE 972 IT services

Prodware is FCPI eligible A responsible company, Prodware

is a member of the Global Compact.

