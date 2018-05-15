EVS Broadcast Equipment: shareholders approve a total gross dividend of EUR 1.00 per share

Publication on May 15, 2018, 5.45pm CET

Regulated information - ordinary general meeting

EVS Broadcast Equipment SA: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS Broadcast Equipment SA, the leading provider of live video production systems, today held its Ordinary General Meeting.

One hundred fifty-one shareholders representing 4,668,102 shares, or 34.3% of the company shares, attended physically or by proxy the ordinary general meeting at EVS Head Office.

Here is the detail of the approved resolutions:

the remuneration report, the discharge to the Directors and the Auditor

the 2017 annual accounts and the appropriation of profits, including a total gross dividend of EUR 1.00 for fiscal year 2017, which implies the payment of a final gross dividend of EUR 0.50 (EUR 0.35 net after payment of withholding tax of 30%, ex-date May 22, 2018, and payment date May 24, 2018);

the confirmation of the mandate of Pygargue sprl, represented by Pierre De Muelenaere (4 years);

the confirmation of the mandate of W7 sprl, represented by Vincent Werbrouck (4 years).

All documents relating to the Ordinary General Meeting, including a summary of the votes, can be found on the company website www.evs.com (http://www.evs.com).

Yvan ABSIL, CFO

Geoffroy d'OULTREMONT, Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communication

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium

Tel: +32 4 361 70 13. E-mail:corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com (http://www.evs.com)



Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition, and results of operations of EVS and its affiliates. These statements are based on the current expectations or beliefs of EVS's management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties relate to changes in technology and market requirements, the company's concentration on one industry, decline in demand for the company's products and those of its affiliates, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition which could cause the actual results or performance of the company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. EVS undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



About EVS

EVS provides its customers with reliable and innovative technology to enable the production of live, enriched video programming, allowing them to work more efficiently and boost their revenue streams. Its industry-leading broadcast and media production systems are used by broadcasters, production companies, post-production facilities, film studios, content owners and archive libraries around the globe. It spans four key markets - Sports, Entertainment, News and Media.

Founded in 1994, its innovative Live Slow Motion system revolutionized live broadcasting. Its reliable and integrated tapeless solutions, based around its market-leading XT server range, are now widely used to deliver live productions worldwide. Today, it continues to develop practical innovations, such as its C-Cast second-screen delivery platform, to help customers maximize the value of their media content.

The company is headquartered in Belgium and has 20 offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America. Around 500 EVS professionals sell its branded products in over 100 countries, and provide customer support globally. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com (http://www.evs.com).





