Ekimetrics put its 11-year experience in Data Science to the test by entering in the 9th edition of the I-COM Global Summit which brings together advertisers and other international agencies on the topic of Data Science applied to Marketing. Ekimetrics was proud to win one of this event's most prestigious competitions: the Intel Challenge Tier 1.

The Intel Challenge rewards the team that best demonstrates its ability to develop a series of algorithms and advanced technical approaches, leveraging real-life data provided by a collection of companies (Intel, Google, Brandwatch, …). Each team is tasked with providing its solution at the end of a 24-hour marathon, compressing several weeks of work in a race against the clock.

The results are shared and assessed by a panel of Data Science experts from renowned brands including Dentsu, Warner Bros., Vodafone and more. Each team's innovative solution is judged based on two criteria: a quantitative assessment of the accuracy of the predictive analyses, and a qualitative assessment of each team's ability to translate their project's output into strategic recommendations for Intel.

As the sponsor and participating company, Intel's objective is to identify a data-driven action plan to strengthen their market leadership in the AI space. During the competition, Ekimetrics developed an approach leveraging real-life data through social media sentiment analyses, marketing mix optimization, and competition mapping to produce a battle plan and optimized marketing scenarios. The success of the winning proposal was built on a combination of intuition, marketing expertise and advanced analytics.

About Ekimetrics

Ekimetrics is a global consultancy, a pioneer and leader in Data Science since 2006.

Its team of +160 consultants solve complex business problems using Data Science, with a human touch: marketing mix modeling, Multi-touch attribution, CRM strategies, Data governance, Risk management, operational excellence…

The Ekimetrics' approach is unique: all consultants are Data Scientists.

They bring their power-tools to all their work: proprietary algorithms, innovative statistics, machine-learning... And they bring business-savvy consultants who work with clients, day-in/day-out, thinking laterally, and always driving to implementation. It helps them see the full picture, dream big, and generate new ideas, new solutions, new answers for their clients.

Ekimetrics now has projects in over 40 countries with 5 offices in Paris, London, New York, Hong-Kong and Dubai, in such varied industries as automotive, luxury, cosmetics, telecommunications, retail...

