MYGN EQUITY ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving Myriad Genetics, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 19, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Utah on behalf of investors who purchased Myriad Genetics, Inc. ("Myriad") (NASDAQ: MYGN) securities between August 13, 2014 and March 12, 2018 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/myriad-genetics-inc?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Myriad was submitting false or otherwise improper claims for payment under Medicare and Medicaid for the Company's hereditary cancer testing; (ii) the foregoing conduct would foreseeably subject Myriad to heightened regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement action; (iii) Myriad's revenues from its hereditary cancer testing were in part the product of improper conduct and unlikely to be sustainable; and (iv) as a result, Myriad's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On March 12, 2018, Myriad Genetics filed an 8-K with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing the receipt of a subpoena from the Department of Health and Human Services concerning "an investigation into possible false or otherwise improper claims submitted for payment under Medicare and Medicaid."

If you suffered a loss in Myriad you have until June 19, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/myriad-genetics-inc?wire=1.

