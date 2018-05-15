Leak detection and remediation services group Water Intelligence picked up another American Leak Detection franchise operation on Tuesday, shooting to solidify its foothold in the South Florida area as it firms up its plans for international expansion. The South Florida operation, spanning from Miami to Key West, will be combined with American Leak Detection's "fast growing and highly profitable" corporate operation to the north in order to form "a significant regional operation in the Southeast ...

