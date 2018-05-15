Document management and productivity software developer GetBusy PLC on Tuesday announced a partnership with secure e-signature provider DocuSign Inc. After the two businesses signed a global non-exclusive partnership and reseller agreement, the AIM traded company has integrated DocuSign's e-signature technology into its SmartVault product. This integration allows customers to e-sign and archive automatically any file stored in their SmartVault account. Daniel Rabie, chief executive of GetBusy, ...

