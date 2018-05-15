sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,378 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A2DUTG ISIN: GB00BYP36B44 Ticker-Symbol: 1H9 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GETBUSY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GETBUSY PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,394
0,453
18:38
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DOCUSIGN INC
DOCUSIGN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DOCUSIGN INC37,46+2,74 %
GETBUSY PLC0,3780,00 %