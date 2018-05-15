Wall Street trading opened on Tuesday with losses across the board, ending a lengthy streak of gains as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note crept to 3.05%, its highest level since 2011, amid ongoing worries about trade talks between the US and China. At 1520 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were down 0.73%, while the Nasdaq had lost 0.95% after the yield on the 10-year Treasury note moved above 3%, having hit an intra-day high of 3.07%. Comments from US Commerce Secretary ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...