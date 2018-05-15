Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. (ALPP) to Present at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2018 / Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. (OTCQB: ALPP), announced today that Kent B. Wilson, CEO, will present at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at 4:00 pm PST. The event will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

Management will be available to meet with investors throughout the day. Investors wishing to schedule a meeting should contact LD Micro or Alpine 4 Investor Relations at investorrelations@alpine4.com.

Kent. B Wilson CEO of Alpine 4 had this to say "Chris, and his team always do an excellent job, and we are excited to present at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational."

Alpine 4 will be presenting an overview of our disruptive DSF business model as well as showcasing our new Blockchain based Enterprise Business Operating System called SPRECTRUMebos.

"The event is slated to be our largest Invitational to date," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "When the fires caused the cancellation of our Main Event back in December, we vowed to come back even stronger. This event showcases our firm's ability to attract the most unique and exciting names in micro-cap."

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies in the small-cap / micro-cap space, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

View Alpine 4's profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/alpp

About Alpine 4 Technologies:

Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd (ALPP) is a publicly traded conglomerate that is acquiring businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4 we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies even in brick and mortar businesses can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other and that the ability to have collaboration across varying industries can spawn new ideas and create fertile ground for competitive advantages. This unique perspective has culminated in the development of our Blockchain enabled Enterprise Business Operating System called SPECTRUMebos.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. The firm hosts several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

