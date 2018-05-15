Washington D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2018) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Caryn E. Kauffman has been named the agency's Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ms. Kauffman has served as Acting CFO since February 2017.The CFO plays a key role in making sure SEC resources are effectively allocated to the activities that best accomplish the agency's mission.

In her role as CFO, Ms. Kauffman is responsible for leading the agency's Office of Financial Management, which handles the SEC's financial reporting and accounting operations, coordinates the development of agency budgets and budget requests, and monitors the use of the dollars entrusted to the agency.

"I am very pleased to appoint Caryn as our Chief Financial Officer," said SEC Chairman Jay Clayton."She has demonstrated excellent leadership in improving financial controls, managing the SEC's budget resources, and continuously improving our financial management operations, all of which remain key priority areas for the SEC."

Ms. Kauffman added, "I am greatly honored to have the opportunity to serve in this new capacity alongside the talented and dedicated staff of the Office of Financial Management and across the agency.Under Chairman Clayton's leadership, the SEC is deeply committed to strong financial management, and I'm proud to lead the agency's efforts in this area."

Ms. Kauffman previously served as Deputy Chief Financial Officer since 2013, where she led the agency's financial accounting and reporting, controls and accounting operations.She first joined the SEC in 2011, in the role of Chief Accounting Officer.Before joining the SEC, Ms. Kauffman spent twelve years in the audit practice of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

Ms. Kauffman received her B.S. in Accounting from the University of Richmond and is licensed as a certified public accountant.