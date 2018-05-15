Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2018) - Mark Jarvis, CEO of Giga Metals Corp. (TSXV: GIGA) announced today that Ms. Juliet Heading has joined the Company as Corporate Communications Manager effective May 15, 2018.

Ms. Heading was educated at the University of Aberdeen and Napier University, Scotland, and her previous employment includes Lehman Brothers Europe, Nomura International plc and most recently Teck Resources Limited.

"We are very pleased to add Juliet's capital markets and communications experience to Giga Metals," said Mr. Jarvis. "This, combined with her energy and professionalism will help us move the Turnagain project forward."

"I am very happy to be joining the Giga team," said Ms. Heading. "The battery materials space is the right place to be as adoption of electric vehicles is growing so rapidly, and the Turnagain project has such scale that the next few years should prove extremely exciting for this company."

Pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, 150,000 options will be granted to Ms. Heading with a strike price of $0.60 and a term of five years, subject to certain vesting provisions and to TSXV approval.

