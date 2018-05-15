TOUAX: 2018 1st Quarter Activity

Press Release - Paris, 15th May 2018

2018 1st Quarter Activity

The Revenues originally planned to be released today will be published on May 29, 2018 after market close. This delay is due to the review of IFRS 15 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" implementation, which came into effect on January 1, 2018, and any possible presentation impacts on Revenues.

However, the first quarter's activity was well oriented. The markets for the leasing of transport equipment (Freight Wagons, River Barges and Containers Maritimes) in Europe and in the world benefit from a growing demand for goods and transport. This results in high and growing utilization rates for all our activities during the 2018 first quarter.

In addition, credit committees' agreements were received for the financings of $ 60m of shipping containers and € 66m of freight railcars. The documentation is in progress. These financings will allow the Group to reinvest and support the growth of managed and owned assets from the second half of 2018.

