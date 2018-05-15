London's FTSE 100 was an island of green on Tuesday, ticking higher as sterling failed to be listed by a solid round of UK jobs data, while stocks around the world were under pressure amid rising Treasury yields. The UK blue chip benchmark finished up 12.00 or 0.16% at 7,722.98, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 mirrored falls around the globe as it lost ground slightly, though only losing 0.1% to 20,784.92. Sterling was down 0.3% against the dollar at 1.3514 but making a late 0.2% gain on the euro to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...