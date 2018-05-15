Leak detection and remediation services firm Water Intelligence announced on Tuesday that it has acquired an American Leak Detection South Florida franchise. The AIM-traded company's newly acquired operation spans from the southern counties of Miami to Key West and will be combined with a "fast growing and highly profitable" operation immediately to the north. In a statement, Water Intelligence summed up the acquired franchise as "underperforming", particularly with respect to the group's ...

