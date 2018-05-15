Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2018) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that James Reese has been named the Chief Risk and Strategy Officer of the agency's Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations (OCIE). Mr. Reese has served as Acting Chief since February 2017.

The Chief Risk and Strategy Officer leads the Office of Risk and Strategy (ORS), which was established in 2016 to consolidate OCIE's risk assessment, market surveillance, large firm monitoring and quantitative analysis teams, and provide operational risk management and organizational strategy for the National Exam Program. ORS is responsible for supporting the NEP's risk-based and data driven processes through the identification of risks and emerging issues in the financial markets, exam targeting and selection efforts, resource allocation, and investment in quantitative-based examination initiatives.

"Jim is a strong, talented leader with a depth of experience, background, and expertise that is a valuable asset to the Commission and to OCIE," said Peter B. Driscoll, Director of the Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations. "I'm excited Jim will serve as OCIE's Chief Risk and Strategy Officer and lead our Office of Risk and Strategy."

Mr. Reese added, "I am truly honored and excited to have been given the opportunity to serve as the Chief Risk and Strategy Officer for OCIE. It continues to be a great privilege to work alongside of the dedicated and talented examiners and senior staff in OCIE and across the agency."

Mr. Reese joined the SEC in 1999 as an examiner in the Investment Adviser/Investment Company program area. He later served as a branch chief, senior staff accountant, and Assistant Director in OCIE's Office of Risk Analysis and Surveillance. Mr. Reese has participated in more than 500 examinations and assisted on numerous rulemaking efforts, including Investment Company and Investment Adviser Reporting; Use of Derivatives by Funds; Dodd-Frank Act Amendments to the Investment Advisers Act; and Private Fund Systemic Risk Reporting. Mr. Reese was also part of the Commission's Aberrational Performance Inquiry team, which was comprised of staff from across the agency.

Mr. Reese graduated from Virginia Wesleyan University, where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Finance. He holds the Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) designation and is a frequent speaker for the SEC's Technical Assistance Programs with the Office of International Affairs.