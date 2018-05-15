The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Statoil ASA (Statoil) held on May 15, 2018 approved the change of the company name to Equinor ASA. As a consequence of the name change, Statoil will change its stock exchange ticker to EQNR with an effect from the start of trading on May 16, 2018. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has changed the ticker code for options, futures and forwards in Statoil (STL). Old Symbol New Symbol STL EQNR The series received new names and ISIN-codes, which can be found attached. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=679389