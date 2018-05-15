Technavio market research analysts forecast the global flip chip market to grow at a CAGR of above 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report. In this report, Technavio highlights the high adoption of copper pillars and micro bumps as one of the key emerging trends in the global flip chip market

Electrical performance must be enhanced due to the increase in demand for flip chip technology for specific applications such as transceivers, ASICs, and embedded processors. Hence, advanced bump technology is required to enhance density, reliability, and performance. Copper pillars provide fine pitches and reduce the number of substrate package layers. Hence, they can be used to address the demand for thinner chips and miniaturization. Micro bumps provide high performance and are used in 2.5D and 3D ICs. Technological advances in copper pillars and micro bumps are enabling its usage in advanced and miniaturized ICs, which is leading to their high adoption.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the high requirement from IoT as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global flip chip market:

High requirement from IoT

The IoT is a system that comprises of various connected devices such as computing devices, machines, and objects. These devices are provided with a unique identification in the form of a sensor which are used to transmit and receive data to the central system from any location. The demand for IoT devices has increased owing to the emergence of concepts such as smart manufacturing, smart factories, and smart grids. The demand for IoT devices will increase in order to incorporate smart grids with existing networks in developed countries.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for semiconductor equipment, "The demand for sensors has increased owing to the growing demand for IoT devices. Sensors for IoT are miniaturized and require high performance to work in harsh operating environments. Thus, flip chip technology is used in IoT as it has the ability to miniaturize equipment and provide high performance better than conventional technologies. Flip chip architecture is also incorporated in microelectromechanical systems MEMS sensors. This is driving the growth of the global flip chip market."

Global flip chip market segmentation

This market research report segments the global flip chip market into the following technologies (FCBGA and FCCSP), end-users (electronics, heavy machinery and equipment, IT and telecommunication, and automobile), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Of the four major end-users, the electronics segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 48% of the market. Flip chip technology is commonly used in the electronics industry as it was an early adopter of the technology. It is widely being used in smartphones, laptops, digital televisions, and game consoles.

APAC was the leading region for the global flip chip market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 72%. By 2022, APAC is expected to continue dominating the market and register the highest growth rate.

