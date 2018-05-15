Environmental Safety Incorporated: Howard Wool Launches Environmental Safety Online Service in Baiting Hollow

BAITING HOLLOW, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2018 / Howard Wool is a former biologist and teacher who made a successful transition into business. He has been selling chemicals and cleaners for over 35 years and is proud to announce the launch of a new website for his Baiting Hollow headquartered, company, Environmental Safety Incorporated. The new site can be found at http://environmental-safety-inc.com/.

It's better not to create waste

Howard was an early advocate for sustainable chemistry, one of its main principles being that it's better not to create waste than to have to treat or clean it up. Most chemical processes are not as efficient as they could be, require many reaction steps and generate hazardous waste.

Traditional waste management strategies focused on the disposal of this toxic waste, but the focus has shifted to minimizing the use and generation of hazardous substances. This applies across the whole life cycle of a chemical product from beginning to end.

A home office in Baiting Hollow

Environmental Safety Incorporated is located in Baiting Hollow, Long Island. Howard Wool works from a home office and offers his customers everything from cleaning solutions to industrial lubricants. He remains competitive in price due to his lean approach to business. He has minimized his overheads so he can pass savings onto clients and he outsources non-strategic aspects of his business. He believes in a hands-on, personal approach and always goes the extra mile to help clients find solutions to their problems. His new website is the next step in providing a comprehensive service to clients.

The chemical industry's need to adapt

Over the past 20 years, the chemical industry has faced many challenges and made several advances. Challenges have included issues such as dealing with greenhouse gases and developing biodegradable plastics.

One of the advances has been to make chemical reactions more efficient by developing new catalytic reactions. Almost 90% of industrial chemical processes use catalysts because they accelerate reactions and facilitate chemical transformations. In principle, only a small quantity of a catalyst is required to generate large amounts of product. More effective catalytic reactions reduce waste and are typically more cost-effective.

Processes are now being designed to eliminate as much waste as possible. Raw materials used are renewable and often plant-based. Substances generated have little or no toxicity to human health or to the environment. All chemical processes are also designed for energy efficiency. Chemical products are designed to break down into innocuous by-products after use, so they don't affect the environment. Substances used in chemical processes are chosen to minimize the chance of chemical accidents such as explosions or fires.

Creative solutions

Creative solutions to the complex problems of the chemical industry do exist. The latest cutting-edge cleaning solutions are more efficient and cost-effective than those of the past. End-users are now demanding products that are not only effective and affordably priced, but they want ones that are not harmful to human health or the environment. Howard Wool's website will help them to find what they are looking for. He will be keeping up with the developments in the chemical industry so he can keep offering his clients well-informed solutions.



Howard Wool of Baiting Hollow

For More Information

Howard Wool

http://environmental-safety-inc.com/

63 The Preserve, Baiting Hollow, NY, 11933

(631) 553-0041

Info@howardwool.com

SOURCE: Environmental Safety Incorporated