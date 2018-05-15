Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2018) - Chris Castle, CEO & Chairman of Chatham Rock Phosphate speaks on their rock phosphate that is used to make organic fertilizers.





Chatham Rock Phosphate is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the weeks of May 14 - May 27, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Chatham Rock Phosphate: (TSXV: NZP)

Chatham Rock Phosphate is the custodian of New Zealand's only material resource of ultra-low cadmium, environmentally friendly pastoral phosphate fertiliser. Our key role is connecting the resource with those who need it. Using this phosphate will support sustainable farming practices, including healthier soil profiles and reduced accumulation of the heavy metal cadmium, reducing carbon emissions and dramatically lowering runoff to waterways and shrinking fertiliser needs over time.

www.rockphosphate.co.nz

