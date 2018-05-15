Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2018) - Ian Stalker, CEO of LSC Lithium Corporation talks about their lithium resources in Argentina.





LSC Lithium Corp. is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the weeks of May 14 - May 27, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

LSC Lithium Corp.: (TSXV: LSC)

LSC Lithium has amassed a large portfolio of prospective lithium rich salars and is focused on developing its tenements located in five salars: Pozuelos, Pastos Grandes, Rio Grande, Salinas Grandes, and Jama. All LSC tenements are located in the "Lithium Triangle," an area at the intersection of Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile where the world's most abundant lithium brine deposits are found. LSC Lithium has a land package portfolio totaling approximately 300,000 hectares, which represents extensive lithium prospective salar holdings in Argentina.

