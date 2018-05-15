Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2018) - President & CEO of SLAM Exploration, Mike Taylor speaks about the company's portfolio of properties of 35,000 hectares.





SLAM Exploration is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the weeks of May 14 - May 27, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

SLAM Exploration: (TSXV: SXL)

SLAM is a project-generating resource company holding an NSR royalty on the Superjack, Nash Creek and Coulee zinc-lead-copper-silver properties and owning a portfolio of base metal and cobalt properties in the Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC") of New Brunswick. The Company continues to utilize its extensive BMC mineral database to explore and develop properties in this historic region of mineral potential. Other projects include the Menneval gold project and the Reserve Creek and Miminiska gold projects in Ontario.

www.slamexploration.com

