Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2018) - Pan Andean Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PAD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Sungbum Spencer Huh to the position of Chief Executive Officer of Pan Andean. Mr. Huh will also continue to serve as President and Director of the Company.

Gary Anderson will resign as Interim CEO and Executive Chairman of the Board, and will remain as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company.

"During our meetings and travels in North America and Korea over the last 4 1/2 months, Spencer has demonstrated his ability to access both capital and company building opportunities," said Mr. Anderson. "His experience in the capital markets and the strong relationships he has built over the past 20 years gives me confidence that Spencer is the right person to steer our company forward at this time."

Mr. Huh added, "I am excited to be a part of what I envision to be a robust growth period for Pan Andean and to lead the Company as we continue to explore the limitless opportunities available both in North America and abroad."

About Pan Andean Minerals Ltd.

Pan Andean is a Vancouver-based junior resource company that has been listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for 10 years and has at present a portfolio of properties in Peru and Yukon with the focus being Peru. The Company is currently pursuing alternative business opportunities.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Spencer Sung Bum Huh

President & CEO, Director

604-355-6463

sbhuh1450@gmail.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.