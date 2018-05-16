National Response Corporation Announces the Acquisition of SWS Environmental Services

NEW YORK, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- National Response Corporation ("NRC"), a portfolio company of an investment affiliate of J.F. Lehman & Company, announced today the completion of the acquisition of SWS Environmental Services, Inc. ("SWS").

NRC is a leading global provider of specialty compliance and environmental services. Headquartered in Great River, NY, with regional offices throughout the U.S. and internationally, NRC has more than 1,400 employees globally.

SWS is a leading provider of environmental, industrial and emergency response services with more than 20 locations in 17 states throughout the Southeast, Gulf Coast and Midwest United States.

"Since our acquisition of the company in 2012, NRC has demonstrated strong growth by expanding its specialized service offering and geographic footprint. SWS is NRC's tenth add-on acquisition and represents another successful step in executing this element of NRC's strategy," said Alex Harman, Partner at J.F. Lehman & Company.

Paul Taveira, CEO of NRC, commented, "SWS is highly complementary to our existing U.S. footprint with virtually no overlap. It strengthens our national capabilities and our geographic reach, enhancing our ability to provide a full suite of specialized services to our national and regional customers. We are very happy to welcome the SWS team to NRC."

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

J.F. Lehman & Company is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental sectors. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

For more information about J.F. Lehman & Company, please visit www.jflpartners.com.

