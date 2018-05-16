

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release preliminary Q1 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



GDP is expected to be flat on quarter and slip 0.1 percent on year after adding 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.6 percent on year in the three months prior.



Japan also will see final March figures for industrial production; the previous readings suggested an increase of 1.2 percent on month and 2.2 percent on year.



Australia will provide Q1 data for wage prices, which are expected to hold steady at 0.6 percent on quarter and 2.1 percent on year.



New Zealand will release April numbers for non-resident bond holdings; in March, they were at 59.0 percent.



The central bank in Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.



