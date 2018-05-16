

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product contracted 0.2 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2018, the Cabinet Office said in Wednesday's preliminary reading.



That missed expectations for a flat reading following the downwardly revised 0.1 percent gain in the three months prior (originally 0.4 percent).



On a seasonally adjusted annualized basis, GDP was down 0.6 percent - again missing forecasts for a decline of 0.1 percent following the downwardly revised 0.6 percent gain in the previous three months (originally 1.6 percent).



Nominal GDP was down 0.4 percent on quarter, missing expectations for a gain of 0.1 percent following the 0.1 percent gain three months earlier.



