

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) announced plans to build 600 net new stores annually over the next five years in Mainland China - a goal that will double the market's store count from the end of fiscal year 2017 to 6,000 across 230 cities. The company also announced plans to more than triple revenue and more than double operating income in China by the end of fiscal year 2022, relative to fiscal year 2017 levels.



Today, Starbucks operates about 3,300 stores in 141 cities in China and employs 45,000 partners (employees).



In 2014, Starbucks built its first Starbucks Reserve Bar to deepen customer coffee engagement and provide immersive experiences. With more than 150 locations currently, the company plans to reach 200 Reserve Bar stores by the end of fiscal year 2018.



Next month, the company will open its newest multi-level flagship format - the Beijing Fun flagship store. Located inside the high-traffic Beijing Fun shopping area, this will be the largest store globally, aside from the Roasteries. It will deliver the immersive experience found at the Roasteries through three distinct craft bar experiences: Starbucks Reserve coffees, Teavana teas, and mixology, Starbucks said.



Over the next five years, the Starbucks Ready-to-Drink (RTD) business in China is expected to expand to more than 400 major Chinese cities across more than 125,000 premium points of distribution in partnership with Tingyi, a leader in China's RTD beverage category.



On June 12, the company will introduce the Starbucks chilled cup platform with four flavors, introducing a new Starbucks category to the Chinese consumer. This beverage platform is expected to quickly become a preferred on-the-go format for coffee and tea in China.



In addition, Starbucks will look to leverage the recently announced global coffee alliance with Nestlé to provide even more at-home options to the Chinese consumer in the future. The alliance will enable Starbucks Channel Development to grow its reach and scale in the single-serve and foodservice businesses, leveraging Nestlé's reach to expand Starbucks Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) presence from 28 countries to nearly 190 countries around the world.



Starbucks China and The Starbucks Foundation reaffirm $20 million five-year commitment to social impact programs.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX