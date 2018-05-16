

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis AG (NVS) said that it has completed the acquisition of AveXis, Inc. through the consummation of a merger of its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Novartis AM Merger Corporation, with and into AveXis without a vote of the AveXis stockholders.



In the merger, each share of AveXis common stock outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the merger has been converted into the right to receive USD 218.00 per share, net to the seller in cash, without interest and subject to any tax withholding. As a result of the merger, AveXis became an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Novartis and AveXis' shares have ceased to be traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX