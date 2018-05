LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto's (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) chief executive J-S Jacques said, at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Metals & Mining Conference in Miami, Florida, that the company projects $1.5 billion additional free cash flow per year from 2021. The company expects 2% annual copper equivalent growth over next 5 years.



Jacques said the company reshaped the portfolio with divestment proceeds of $2.7 billion in 2017.



