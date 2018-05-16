

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) is seeking about $1 billion from Samsung Electronics Co. (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) in another go-round stemming from a long-running smart-phone patent-infringement dispute, according to reports.



Jurors at the retrial before before U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, learned at the outset that the South Korean company infringed three of Apple's design patents and two utility patents. Their sole job, Apple lawyer Bill Lee said, is to determine what damages Apple can collect.



Samsung was found guilty of violating the patents back in 2012, but the two companies have been fighting over the amount of money Samsung should pay as a result for the last six years.



The core issue between the two companies is whether the damages should be based on the total value of the device, or whether Samsung should pay a fee based just on the elements of the phone that it copied.



Apple is of the opinion that its payment should be based on the full value of the iPhone, while Samsung is arguing that it should pay a lesser amount based only on a portion of the iPhone's value, the reports said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX