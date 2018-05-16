

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Institutional investors reduced their holdings in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by about 153 million shares in the first three months of the year, Bloomberg reported, citing regulatory filings. That's the biggest decrease since at least the first quarter of 2008.



T. Rowe Price (TROW) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) were among a group of trillion-dollar money managers that sold chunks of Apple shares in the first-quarter.



TROW sold 35.6 million shares, about half its stake in the iPhone maker; its remaining position was valued at about $6.18 billion at the end of the first-quarter.



JPMorgan divested 8.7 million shares, about a sixth of its Apple stake, while Fidelity Investments sold 21 million shares and Wellington Management sold 9.8 million shares.



