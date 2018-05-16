Vista Group International (NZX ASX: VGL) companies Vista Entertainment Solutions, the leading provider of cinema management software for global cinema exhibition, and Movio, the worldwide leader in marketing data analytics, are delighted to announce that they are now live with Yorck Kinogruppe, Germany's premier arthouse cinema group.

Yorck Kinogruppe is the largest cinema association in Berlin with 14 theatres and an open-air cinema. The theatres show a cross-section of films in some of Berlin's most revered buildings, many of which have been saved from destruction and restored through the efforts of Yorck Kinos.

Vista Cinema and Movio supported the launch of Yorck Kinogruppe's seven-screen arthouse, Delphi Lux, in the heart of Berlin, which opened last year. Now Vista is rolling out its VDF certified software to Yorck's remaining cinemas in Berlin.

The Babylon cinema in the Kreuzberg district moved over to Vista last month and was the first cinema in Europe to adopt the latest in innovation of Vista Cinema Version 5 (V5).

Mischa Kay, Managing Director, Vista EMEA, says: "Working with a German cinema and film institution such as Yorck has been a tremendous privilege for Vista. Yorck's commitment to cutting edge technology is displayed by their early adoption of Vista Cinema V5."

Alongside the Vista rollout, Movio has been working with Yorck Kinogruppe to seamlessly integrate the Movio Cinema software into Yorck's customer database. This integration work has now been completed and Movio is bringing in real-time customer data from the Vista system, along with other data sources, providing Yorck with a comprehensive view of their customers. These customer insights will then be used by the Yorck team to deliver highly targeted and measurable direct marketing campaigns.

"We are thrilled to be working with the Yorck team to improve the understanding of their audiences and giving them the insights to develop more targeted and relevant marketing campaigns. The Yorck Kinogruppe brand has such strong resonance with Berlin movie-goers and Movio's software will help the Yorck team to strengthen their customer relationships even further," says Sarah Lewthwaite, Movio's Managing Director, EMEA.

Christian Brauer, CEO of Yorck Kinogruppe, says: "Thanks to Vista and Movio we now have unbelievable new opportunities to offer our customers the perfect cinematic experience. We have moved the digital future in a new direction."

