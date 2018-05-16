Global Health Exhibition to Launch in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

In line with "Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030", Global Health Exhibition will provide a business platform for 10,000 attendees to make inroads into the Kingdom's healthcare market

In line with "Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030" to transform the Kingdom healthcare sector and develop strategic partnership programmes with local and multinationals institutions, firms and experts. Under the patronage of the Ministry of Health, Informa Life Sciences Exhibitions, the organisers of Arab Health, in collaboration with XS Conferences and Exhibitions, has announced the launch of Global Health Exhibition - Saudi Arabia's premier healthcare platform for the global market to meet and network with the Saudi healthcare sector pioneers and officials.

Taking place from 10-12 September 2018 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, more than 10,000 industry professionals from across the globe are expected to explore +500 Saudi-based and international exhibiting companies showcasing the latest advances in health services, pharmaceuticals, training and education, and medical device technologies.

According to Peter Hall, President, Informa Middle East: "Diminishing market access barriers for foreign investment, coupled with huge investment in healthcare infrastructure, has positioned Saudi Arabia as a top-tier market for medical device manufacturers, services providers, and dealers and distributers from across the globe. Through the launch of Global Health Exhibition, companies now have an opportunity to promote their products and services to a whole new audience of buyers and make significant inroads into the Saudi market."

As the largest and fastest growing healthcare market in the region, healthcare spend in the Kingdom is estimated to reach $40 by 2020. Currently, 87 of the 150 major healthcare infrastructure projects in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) due for completion in 2021 are in Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on the launch of Global Health Exhibition, Meshal Al Rubiaan Ministry of Health spokesman said: "The objectives set out by the 'National Transformation Program 2020', part of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, has enabled the Ministry to cultivate a favourable atmosphere to attract private healthcare providers and investors from abroad. We will continue to work closely with our strategic partners to support important economic trade platforms such as Global Health Exhibition that promote and facilitate the achievement of that vision." Exhibition will also attract world-class leaders and experts in the healthcare industry to support our objective to share knowledge and experience.

Over the three-day event, the exhibition will also offer multi-disciplinary congress that aims to build world-class healthcare practices and standards for the Kingdom. The conference programme will have specific focuses on Healthcare Transformation, Healthcare Investment & Finance, Technology & Innovation, Public Health and eHealth.

"The Global Health Exhibition congress is a key component of the event as it aims to delve deeper into worldwide advancements and best practices in healthcare industry with an emphasis on the Vision 2030 to identify the immense opportunities represented for healthcare advancements in Saudi Arabia. From emerging health disruptive and innovative trend, to the impactful change at the public health and policy level, the congress will explore ways to transform and adopt current healthcare landscape for better utilise existing system's capacity and capabilities in the hospitals and healthcare centres, and enhance the quality of preventive and therapeutic healthcare services," commented Adel Abdel Shakor, CEO of XS Conferences and Exhibitions.

For more information about Global Health Exhibition, please visit: http://www.globalhealthsaudi.com

Notes to Editor

About Global Health Exhibition:

Global Health Exhibition takes place from 10-12 September 2018 at at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Brought to you by Informa Life Sciences Exhibitions, the world's leading publishing and exhibitions company, in collaboration with XS Conferences and Exhibitions. The exhibition brings together more than 10,000 healthcare professionals with +500 of the world's leading healthcare suppliers, manufacturers and service providers, all under one roof, to find the latest industry innovations, network and do business. In line with Informa's motto of "Exhibition with Education", the Global Health Exhibition will address the latest challenges and best practices in healthcare in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through four conference tracks including healthcare investment, healthcare management, health system transformation and public health.

Contact: info@globalhealthsaudi.com