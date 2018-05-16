Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon

MUNICH, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- All Garmin Payusers from France, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and the UK benefit from boon mobile payments, available on their Garmin vívoactive 3 and Garmin Forerunner 645 smartwatches

Wirecard, the leading specialist for digital financial technology, has partnered with Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), the leading GPS technology company, to offer fully digital contactless payments. In the coming weeks, all customers of Garmin Pay in Europe will benefit from easy and secure mobile payments via boon at the point of sale.

boon by Wirecard is the industry's first mobile payment solution that works completely independent of banks and network operators. In September 2017, Garmin entered the payments market with the vívoactive 3 smartwatch. As of now, users in France, Italy, Ireland, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK will be able to add their digital boon cards to Garmin Pay and make secure purchases with their Garmin vívoactive 3 or Garmin Forerunner 645 smartwatches anywhere Mastercard Contactless is accepted.

Georg von Waldenfels, Executive Vice President Consumer Solutions at Wirecard, comments: "We are proud to announce our partnership with Garmin, offering our customers an even broader range of devices to pay with - this perfectly fits our strategy to offer our consumers utmost freedom of choice when paying. Our consumers can now use their digital boon cards while they are out and about being physically active through their favorite smart devices - paying and keeping track of your training has never been so easy."

boon by Wirecard can easily be set up on Garmin vívoactive 3 and Garmin Forerunner 645 by following the simple steps in the Garmin Connect mobile app to add a card to the user's Garmin Wallet. To pay, users call up the Controls Menu and access the wallet. The boon card will then show up on the screen, and the smartwatch is ready to pay. Users then hold the watch against the payment terminal until a payment confirmation appears on the device screen.

Garmin Pay and boon include many security features. A user's card information is never revealed or shared with merchants or Garmin itself thanks to an industry-standard tokenization platform. Additionally, the user defines a personal 4-digit PIN code during device set-up.

For more information, please visit http://www.boonpayment.com or http://www.garmin.com/garminpay.

