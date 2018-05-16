Jody Kriss Launches Masterfully Crafted Condo Project in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2018 / - Jody Kriss and his residential real estate development company, East River Partners LLC, have undertaken a new project, which centers on a collection of properties in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. They will create residences that combine modern elegance with the vintage charm of the area, delivering 16 condominiums at 164 South Oxford Street and 171 South Portland Avenue.

The two buildings that house these condos were designed by Barry Rice Architects, who executed South Oxford in a Federal style while making South Portland reminiscent of Paris in the 1920s. The adjacent properties retain their uniqueness on the outside, but a walk through their interiors enforces a sense of unity. Another thing they share is an expansive 60-foot back yard. Those who take up residence at either address will walk into residential units where high ceilings, double-hung windows, and clean lines emphasize the feeling of spaciousness, which is further reinforced by the oak flooring and natural colors. Residents will also find kitchens with marble countertops, European wood soft-close cabinetry, state-of-the-art appliances, and many other modern conveniences. The bathrooms are another achievement of interior design, offering a combination of polished stone walls, marble floors, and modern fixtures. Private roof terraces and backyard spaces take the comfort beyond the apartment walls.

The diversity of Brooklyn's Fort Greene is hard to find elsewhere in New York City. The rich heritage of the neighborhood blends effortlessly with the pace and conveniences of modern life. The residents of South Oxford-South Portland can enjoy the tranquility and greenery of the area while living only a few blocks away from the heart of busy "new" Brooklyn. The combination has made Fort Greene a magnet for new residents and businesses, and Jody Kriss realized early the potential of the place, as well as the promise of two other Brooklyn neighborhoods: Park Slope and Cobble Hill. Demand for their charming brownstones is enormous, which explains why East River Partners have concentrated their development efforts on these areas. Brooklyn is becoming the destination of choice for many buyers and those looking for properties in certain parts of the borough have to go above the asking price to clinch the deal. As NYC brokerage Douglas Elliman Real Estate puts it, "Brooklyn has become the new Manhattan."

Having graduated The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1997, Jody Kriss began working for Athena Group as an analyst and project manager. This was followed by an associate positon at investment bank APC Realty Advisors. The next big move was his partner position at Bayrock Group LLC, where he contributed to the successful execution of several high-profile projects, among them the development of a 47-floor Manhattan hotel. A new professional charter began in 2010, when Jody Kriss teamed up with Joseph Cohen to start East River Partners LLC. He has concentrated on ten residential condominium projects in Brooklyn and Manhattan, their total value exceeding $150 million. The company has successfully delivered six of those projects and work is under way on the other four.

Jody Kriss - Principal and Co-Founder of East River Partners LLC: http://jodykrissnews.com

Jody Kriss Launches His Latest Boutique Condo Project in Brooklyn: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/jody-kriss-launches-latest-boutique-033000029.html

Jody Kriss - East River Partners: http://eastriverpartners.com/team/jody-kriss/

Jody L. Kriss - The New York Times: https://www.nytimes.com/2013/10/09/realestate/commercial/jody-l-kriss.html?_r=0

