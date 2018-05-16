Robert Ronning Announces PayVida's New Hire - Senior VP Of Sales & Marketing

VANCOUVER, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2018 / Robert Ronning of PayVida Solutions Inc. ("PayVida" or the "Company"), Vancouver-based global payment processor and card issuer, announced that Noah Fitzgerald is joining the Company's executive leadership team as Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing.

Noah has 25 years of dedicated experience developing and delivering financial technologies ( fintech) and payment services to improve all aspects of business operational eco-systems. He is a highly regarded, analytics-minded professional with financial, strategic and operational execution in support of assessing and delivering client goals. Noah's extensive background includes various leadership roles with payment industry leaders First Data, Chase Paymentech, Vantiv, and Wordpay. He was among the first in the industry to be certified by the Electronic Transaction Association (ETA) as a Certified Payment Professional (CPP). Noah is dedicated and passionate about the future of payment technology and finding innovative ways to integrate payments into everyday life.

"The hiring of Noah Fitzgerald is another testament to the amazing product we are building and the team we have assembled," said Robert Ronning, Co-Founder at PayVida. "Noah's experience speaks for itself with respect to his leadership positions at Vantiv, Worldpay, and Chase, all of which are companies we greatly admire and aspire to be. Having his experience to will greatly assist us as we enter the next phase of our growth."

"I am extremely excited to join PayVida as the SVP of Sales and Marketing," said Noah Fitzgerald, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "PayVida's vision to deliver speed and seamless payment technology to consumers, merchants, and partners aligns with my passion to integrate payments into everyday life. The team of executives and industry leaders that PayVida is bringing to the table speaks volumes to the commitment to their mission and the future looks to be very bright."

PayVida's innovative technology is designed with flexibility in mind and allows users to turn their computers into payment processing terminals with its web-based payment processing software and simple invoicing system that automates payment collection and processing. At PayVida, innovation is founded on the core belief that getting paid should be the easiest part of running a business, not the hardest.

Learn more about PayVida's credit card and payment processing solutions at http://www.payvida.ca.

About PayVida Solutions Inc.

PayVida Solutions Inc. is a global payment processing company that is revolutionizing the way commerce happens all around the world. PayVida's innovative payment solutions, ranging from traditional terminals to smartphone-based card readers to desktop payment processors, are making it easier than ever for businesses of every size to do what every successful business needs to do -- get paid. At PayVida, technology doesn't have to limit business -- rather, it drives business.

Robert Ronning - Co-founder of PayVida Solutions: http://robertronningnews.com

Robert Ronning - Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/robert-ronning

Robert Ronning of PayVida Announces LOI with Victory Square Technologies Inc.: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/3649754

For Further Information, please contact:

Robert Ronning

Co-Founder

PayVida Solutions, Inc.

robert@payvida.ca

604-612-8451

SOURCE: Robert Ronning