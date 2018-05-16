

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch retail sales growth eased in March to the weakest level in one-and-a-half years, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.



Retail trade turnover climbed 1.5 percent year-over-year in March, slower than February's 2.8 percent gain. The measure has been rising since May 2016.



Moreover, this was the weakest rate of increase since September 2016, when sales had grown only 0.4 percent.



In the food sector, turnover grew by 1.2 percent, while those in the non-food sector dropped by 0.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX