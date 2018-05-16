

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Novartis AG (NVS) said that Felix Ehrat, Group General Counsel of Novartis, has decided to retire from the company. Shannon Thyme Klinger, currently Chief Ethics, Risk and Compliance Officer, will be appointed Group General Counsel, effective June 1, 2018.



Ehrat, who has been Group General Counsel and Member of the Executive Committee of Novartis since 2011, has decided to retire from his position in the context of discussions surrounding Novartis' former agreement with Essential Consultants, owned by Michael Cohen.



Ehrat said, 'Although the contract was legally in order, it was an error. As a co-signatory with our former CEO, I take personal responsibility to bring the public debate on this matter to an end.'



Shannon Thyme Klinger became Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer and Global Head of Litigation in 2016 and joined the Novartis Executive Committee earlier this year. Klinger joined Novartis in 2011, as General Counsel, North America, Sandoz US.



In addition, Novartis said that Robert Weltevreden, previously Head of Business Services for Syngenta will be appointed as Head of Novartis Business Services or NBS.



Weltevreden will report to Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis, and become a member of the Executive Committee of Novartis or ECN. He will join Novartis on June 1, 2018 and will be based in Basel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX