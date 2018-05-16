sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

44,45 Euro		-0,05
-0,11 %
WKN: A1J1DR ISIN: BE0974264930 Ticker-Symbol: FO4N 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
AGEAS SA/NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AGEAS SA/NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,287
44,927
08:24
44,65
45,05
08:00
16.05.2018 | 07:41
(3 Leser)
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Ageas reports Q1 2018 result

  • Very strong Insurance results supported by exceptional results in China
  • Solid operating performance across all segments
Q1 2018
Net Result
  • Insurance net result up 35% to EUR 299 million versus EUR 222 million
  • General Account net result of EUR 52 million negative versus EUR 112 million negative
  • Group net result at EUR 248 million versus EUR 110 million
Inflows
  • Group inflows (at 100%) at EUR 11.9 billion, or -6% (including 4% negative foreign exchange impact)
    Group inflows (Ageas's part) at EUR 4.5 billion, or -5% (including 4% negative foreign exchange impact)
  • Life inflows down 7% to EUR 10.1 billion and Non-Life down 3% at EUR 1.7 billion (both at 100%)
Operating
Performance
  • Combined ratio at 98.8% versus 98.3%
  • Operating Margin Guaranteed at 137 bps versus 124 bps
  • Operating Margin Unit-Linked at 32 bps versus 33 bps
  • Life Technical Liabilities of the consolidated entities at EUR 74.3 billion slightly lower compared to the end of 2017
Balance Sheet
  • Shareholders' equity at EUR 9.9 billion or EUR 49.91 per share vs EUR 9.6 billion or EUR 48.30 per share end 2017
  • Insurance Solvency II ageas ratio at 196% and Group Solvency IIageas ratio at 195%
  • General Account Total Liquid Assets at EUR 1.7 billion versus EUR 1.8 billion at the end of 2017
Belgium
  • Strong growth in inflows both in Life and Non-Life. Excellent net result notwithstanding adverse weather
UK
  • Disciplined strategy execution translates into lower inflows and improved net result despite adverse weather
Continental
Europe
  • Good performance scope-on-scope with strong increase in inflows and net profit up on excellent Non-Life result
Asia
  • Lower inflows mainly due to anticipated decrease of single premium contracts in China
    Very strong net result driven by a high first quarter result in China, supported by some exceptional elements

All Q1 2018 figures are compared to the Q1 2017 figures unless otherwise stated.

Ageas CEO Bart De Smet said: "Continuing the outstanding 2017 results, we are pleased that both our Life and Non-Life businesses have once again delivered a solid performance which resulted in a good first quarter operating result despite the impact of adverse weather in Belgium and in the UK. This, combined with an exceptionally high contribution from China, allows us to report a very strong first quarter Insurance net result. While inflows decreased slightly this is compensated by an improvement in terms of quality. In China this was as a consequence of regulatory changes which led to a move away from high volumes of short term single premium business towards regular premium products and in the UK, it is was because of our deliberate choice to opt for profitability over volumes. In Belgium however we witnessed a renewed growth in inflows in both Life and Non-Life."


Read the full press release (http://hugin.info/134212/R/2193032/849271.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ageas via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)