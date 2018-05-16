SWIVEL Software LTD: SWIVEL Software Launches a New Collaboration Portal Between Buyers, Factories, and Logistics Providers

HONG KONG, May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SWIVEL Software announced today, at the 3PL Value Creation Asia Summit in Hong Kong, the launch of SWIVEL 360, a Logistics Control Tower that can provide both visibility and transparency between all parties in the supply chain.

With SWIVEL 360, all parties can get real time alerts and search the status of a shipment based on SKU or item code, purchase order, bill of lading, container, or customer. The collaboration portal also allows simple tasks as searching airline and sailing schedules, communication with factories overseas, booking freight to logistics partners/carriers, and much more.

SWIVEL 360 has many other valuable attributes and functionalities including, shipment and order track and trace, manage by exception through milestone alerts, vendor scorecard capabilities (fill rate; lead time; ship window), centralized document repository, easy factory adoption and online customer booking portal, to name a few.

Matt Motsick, CEO of SWIVEL Software, informed conference attendees today, "Currently there is a big gap in the market of providing online collaboration between the parties in international logistics. Everyone is still emailing spreadsheets back and forth and there's a lot of waiting between time zones. It's time to speed things up."

Motsick compares SWIVEL 360 as the "Slack for Shipping".

Built as a neutral platform, buyers can invite several logistics providers and factories onto the platform so that all order and shipment information is in one place.

ABOUT

Based in Hong Kong, SWIVEL Software empowers digital logistics for freight forwarders and importers/exporters. Its suite of products provide solutions to increase visibility and transparency along the supply chain, enabling the supply chain industry to become more efficient and make key business decisions in a timely manner. SWIVEL Software suite of solutions include a Freight Management System (SWIVEL ERP), PO Management system (SWIVEL POM), Warehouse Management System (SWIVEL WMS), an E-Commerce system for Forwarders (SWIVEL Ecommerce), and now a Logistics Control Tower (SWIVEL 360).

Contact Information

Trishel Riggs

Commercial Development Manager

trishel.riggs@swivelsoftware.com (mailto:trishel.riggs@swivelsoftware.com)

+1 913 871 8091

