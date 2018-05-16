

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Novartis AG (NVS) said it is positioned to deliver sales growth and margin expansion through 2022, driven by its key in-market products, full late-stage pipeline and ongoing productivity efforts.



At its annual Meet Novartis Management event at its global headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis highlighted its strategy to focus the company and drive sustainable growth. The company also noted that it has a full pipeline of late stage assets with blockbuster potential.



For the Innovative Medicines Pharmaceuticals business unit, Novartis management highlighted Cosentyx and Entresto, as well as 10 potential blockbuster launches in the next three years, including Aimovig, BAF312 and RTH258.



The Innovative Medicines Oncology business unit returned to growth with 6 percent sales growth in constant currency in the first quarter of 2018, driven by Tafinlar + Mekinist, Promacta and Jakavi. Three new potential blockbuster launches, Kisqali, Kymriah and Lutathera, are expected to further drive growth in the mid-term.



Despite continuing U.S. pricing pressure, globally, the company noted that the Sandoz gross margin is improving, driven by an increased focus on higher-margin portfolio segments and geographies, as well as productivity.



With continued innovation, investment and improved operations, Alcon expects to return to long-term, sustainable growth with margins in line with industry peers. The strategic review is on track with action not expected before the first half of 2019.



Novartis Group management has reiterated its overall strategy.



