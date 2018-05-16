

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production grew more than initially estimated in March, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Wednesday.



Industrial output grew 1.4 percent month-on-month in March, bigger than the 1.2 percent estimated initially.



Likewise, growth in shipments was revised up to 1.2 percent from 1 percent. Meanwhile, inventories advanced 3.3 percent, slower than the previous estimate of 3.5 percent.



Inventory ratio rose 2.7 percent compared to 3.2 percent previous estimate.



On a yearly basis, industrial production grew 2.4 percent in March.



Data showed that capacity utilization rose 0.5 percent in March from the previous month and grew 0.6 percent from the previous year.



