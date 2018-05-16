Taking place in Paris, France on 14-15th May 2018, attendees discussed latest trends and analysis in digital identity and authentication

ThreatMetrix, A LexisNexis Risk Solutions Company, today highlighted key moments from the Digital Identity Summit 2018 EMEA, of which ThreatMetrix is founding sponsor. Held at Les Salons Hoche in Paris on 14th and 15th May, the event brought together digital, risk and fraud professionals from around 30 countries to explore the critical role of establishing trusted identities online to power today's digital economy. The event is part of the global Digital Identity Summit series, now in its eighth year, with the global gathering taking place later this year in Los Angeles.

The keynote speakers included Michael Woodford, the former Olympus president who uncovered fraud and corruption at the company, and Catherine Vidal of Banque Casino, who looked at how to successfully lead industry transformation within the digital era.

The speaking programme was rounded out by thought leaders from the across the EMEA region representing key brands such as Royal Bank of Scotland, Gumtree, PwC, Visa, Yandex.Money, paysafecard.com, Lloyds Banking Group and Aite Group, as well as the highly respected independent advisor in the payments space, Neira Jones.

Themes covered by the conference included digital identity, identity theft, digital transformation, the evolving regulatory landscape in Europe and the ways in which technology can help organisations balance the rewards and customer benefits with the inherent risks involved with handling sensitive data.

"At Gumtree, we put customer trust and safety front and centre. Insight into the digital identity of our users is integral for providing secure access to our services in order to provide an excellent online experience," said Fergus Campbell, Head of PR at Gumtree. "The Digital Identity Summit is a key forum to share and learn about the best ways to do this, at a time when high-risk activity online is reaching new peaks."

The event comes as cybercrime attacks reach a new high in Europe a 30% year-on-year increase for the first quarter of 2018 compared with 2017, as revealed by the latest ThreatMetrix analysis.

"While the digital economy thrives, the threat of cybercrime grows in lockstep, representing a constant obstacle to business growth and transformation," said Pascal Podvin, SVP of Operations at ThreatMetrix and the Digital Identity Summit master of ceremonies. "Identity is central to how businesses can seize the opportunities that the digital age presents, by offering secure and fast access to a wealth of online services. The Summit provides an opportunity for attendees to share the latest thinking and technological developments that will help organisations better anticipate fraud in new, more accurate and unobtrusive ways."

The Summit also featured the 2018 Digital Identity Excellence Awards, in honour of those who are pushing the boundaries of what's possible with digital identity. The winners of the EMEA 2018 Awards were:

Royal Bank of Scotland, winner of the Leader award

The global community will be gathering for the next edition of the Digital Identity Summit in Los Angeles from September 12-14, 2018.

To find out more about the event visit www.digitalidentitysummit.com

For Gumtree's report on trust and safety in the online marketplace, download the Psychology of Scamming.

