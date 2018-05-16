Regulatory News:

Genomic Vision (FR0011799907 GV) (Paris:GV), a company specializing in the development of diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancers and hereditary diseases, and applications for life sciences research, today announces the signing of a strategic scientific partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI), one of the world-leading research sites in areas such as childhood cancer, embryology, neurological disorders and gene therapy. The purpose of this partnership is to understand the effects of telomere length on complex diseases, notably cardiovascular diseases and cancers.

Telomeres are regions of repetitive nucleotide sequences at each end of the chromosome, which protect the ends of the chromosome from deterioration or from fusion with neighboring chromosomes. Human telomeres are linked with both cancer and ageing and potentially other health conditions. As such, there is considerable interest in determining the length of these essential and dynamic structures.

Thanks to the excellence and expertise in telomere biology of CMRI, Genomic Vision's platform will be used to measure telomere length in both children and adults to develop a novel assay. With access to CMRI's extensive and broad-ranging clinical cohorts, this scientific collaboration aims to enable clinical diagnostic telomere length testing to identify disease risk and to direct treatment regiments for some of the most common human diseases.

Stephane Altaba, Executive VP Corporate Development of Genomic Vision, declared: "We know that telomere length is directly linked to age, but the current techniques, such as hybridization, only allow us to score an average of the telomere shortening. Our new DNA combing technology will be the only one that enables the characterization and the distribution of any of the 92 telomeres in each cell. With this huge competitive advantage, we believe that our test will become the reference assay in Telomere Length Measurement. We are looking forward to sharing our DNA combing technology with the researchers at CMRI and creating a new diagnostic test that will contribute to the improvement of patients suffering from telomere-related diseases and other conditions."

Associate Professor Hilda Pickett, Head of the Telomere Length Regulation Unit at CMRI concluded: "Telomere length is indicative of cellular health. Mutations in telomere-related genes underlie telomere biology disorders or short telomere syndromes, and are associated with pathologies such as dyskeratosis congenita, pulmonary fibrosis, liver fibrosis, and aplastic anemia. Short telomere lengths are also associated with an increased risk of diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disease. With this partnership, we at CMRI are excited to use the Genomic Vision platform to establish a new test to measure telomere length. We are already looking forward to the next step of validating the new assay as a diagnostic tool for a range of diseases."

ABOUT CMRI

CMRI pioneered microsurgery, immunisations against lethal childhood illnesses, and care for premature babies, all of which has improved the lives of countless Australian children over the last 60 years. Today, CMRI is an independent institute and the site of world-leading research in the areas of cancer, neurobiology, embryology, proteogenomics and gene therapy.

CMRI collaborates with scientists all over the world to push research forward. It also provides important resources for scientists in Australia. It operates CellBank Australia, the only national repository of cell cultures in Australia, necessary for many fields of medical science; as well as advanced gene therapy and gene engineering facilities--creating treatments of the future. In addition, CMRI houses the ACRF Cancer Centre, which includes the ACRF Centre for Kinomics, ACRF Telomere Analysis Centre and ACRF ProCan, whose combined efforts are to understand, improve diagnosis, survivability and discover new treatments for all types of cancer.

CMRI's achievements are made possible by a network of devoted community supporters, as well as the iconic Jeans for Genes fundraising campaign. www.cmri.org.au

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a company specialized in the development of diagnostic solutions for the early detection of cancers and serious genetic diseases and tools for life sciences research. Through the DNA Molecular Combing, a strong proprietary technology allowing to identify genetic abnormalities, GENOMIC VISION stimulates the R&D productivity of the pharmaceutical companies, the leaders of the diagnostic industry and the research labs.

The Company develops a robust portfolio of diagnostic tests (breast, ovarian and colorectal cancers, myopathies) and analysis tools (DNA replication, biomarkers discovery, gene editing quality control). Based near Paris, in Bagneux, the Company has approximately 50 employees. GENOMIC VISION is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907). For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

Member of CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable indexes

