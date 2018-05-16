

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard AG (WRCDF.PK), a German provider of electronic payment and risk management applications, reported that its first-quarter earnings after tax increased by 46.1 percent to 70.8 million euros from 48.5 million euros in the prior-year quarter.



Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA increased 38.2 percent to 112.3 million euros from 81.3 million euros in the year-ago period.



Consolidated revenues for the quarter grew 52.9 percent to 420.4 million euros from 274.9 million euros in the prior-year quarter.



Transaction volumes processed through the Wirecard platform grew by 55.7 percent to 26.7 billion euros from 17.2 billion euros last year.



Looking ahead, the Management Board of Wirecard confirmed its forecast for 2018 EBITDA of between 520 million euros and 545 million euros.



