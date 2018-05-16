

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - French speed-train maker Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2018 net income Group share surged to 475 million euros from last year's 289 million euros.



Alstom delivered an adjusted EBIT of 514 million euros, a 22% increase from 421 million euros in the previous year. The adjusted EBIT margin reached 6.5%, compared to 4.8% a year ago. The continued improvement was driven by volume increase, portfolio mix and on-going initiatives for operational excellence.



Sales grew 9 percent to 7.95 billion euros from prior year's 7.31 billion euros. Sales climbed 10% organically.



Alstom booked 7.2 billion euros of orders in the year, down 28 percent from 10 billion euros a year ago. The prior year orders included several large projects such as the new generation of high-speed trains with Amtrak in the USA and the extension of Dubai Metro's Red line with RTA in the United Arab Emirates. Orders fell 27 percent organically.



Order backlog was 34.18 billion euros, down 2 percent on a reported basis, but up 4 percent organically.



Further, the Board of Directors decided to propose a dividend of 0.35 euro per share at its next Shareholders' Meeting planned on July 17, up 40% compared to last year.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal year 2018/19, sales are expected to reach around 8 billion euros and adjusted EBIT margin should reach up to 7%, at constant perimeter and exchange rates.



In the medium term, Alstom should continue to outperform the market growth, gradually improve profitability, and improve cash generation, with possible volatility over some short periods.



