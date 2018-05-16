OpenMSA DevDays Launches, Empowering Engineers with Free Trainings for the Design of Automated Networking and Security Orchestration Solutions

First event in Tokyo, May 31 2018

DUBLIN, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- UBiqube, the leading innovator in the field of vendor and domain-agnostic orchestration technologies today announces the launch of the OpenMSA DevDays, a series of hands-on training sessions for members of the OpenMSA Community. OpenMSA DevDays are free educational events for engineers from Service Provider organizations, system integration firms, and to Enterprise IT staff, who come together for hands-on learning sessions and demonstrations helping them develop their own multi-vendor and multi-domain orchestration skills and solutions.

The first event takes place May 31st, 2018 in Tokyo, Japan. Register here for the OpenMSA DevDay Tokyo.

All OpenMSA DevDays are free of charge, and are an opportunity for community members to learn about the latest in orchestration design, while also exchanging knowledge and best practices with their community peers. The OpenMSA DevDays series will continue with events to be held in Europe, Asia, and in the United States later in 2018.

The OpenMSA Community is aimed at fostering innovation around orchestration and automation of networking and security technologies without any vendor lock-in, dependency or domain restriction. Hybrid networking architectures with legacy hardware and SDN and NFV based solution will be orchestrated as one. Domains, from WAN to LAN, from networking, to security, to IoT, will be crossed by one single tailor-made automation process.

The OpenMSA software is made available at no charge for community developers and can be downloaded on www.openmsa.co. The related open source development modules are made available on Github.

About

UBiqube is a global software supplier, providing vendor neutral, multi-domain end-to-end network and security orchestration solutions to service providers and large and medium enterprises. Leading the digitalization of the networking industry, UBiqube developed the MSActivator, a DevOps enabled open framework for the design, automation, and orchestration of services over hybrid communication infrastructures (legacy, SDN/NFV/IoT).

UBiqube is headquartered in Dublin, with offices in France, India, UAE, Japan, and Silicon Valley, USA. For more information, visit www.ubiqube.com.

